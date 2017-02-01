Isabelle E. Neuman

Isabelle Emma Neuman, 90, of Richland, died Jan. 31 in Richland.
She was born in Vernon, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 64 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 1, 2017 4:53 PM
Isabelle Emma Neuman, 90, of Richland, died Jan. 31 in Richland.
She was born in Vernon, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 64 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments