February 1, 2017 4:53 PM

Sherry L. Breshears-Curtis

Sherry Lynn Breshears-Curtis, 55, of Pasco, died Jan. 27 in Post Falls, Idaho.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

She was a property manager.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

