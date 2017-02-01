Sherry L. Breshears-Curtis

Sherry Lynn Breshears-Curtis, 55, of Pasco, died Jan. 27 in Post Falls, Idaho.
She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
She was a property manager.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
February 1, 2017 4:53 PM
