Sheron L. Foster

Sheron Louise Foster, 73, died Jan. 28 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.
She was a retired educator and social worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 31, 2017 4:33 PM
