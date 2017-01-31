Death Notices

Sheron L. Foster

Sheron Louise Foster, 73, died Jan. 28 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 34 years.

She was a retired educator and social worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

