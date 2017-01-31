Death Notices

January 31, 2017 11:45 AM

Robert H. Leanderson

Robert H. Leanderson, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 29 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area for 31 years.

He was a retired nuclear power operator at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

