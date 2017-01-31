Maria E. Campos

Maria Elena Campos, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Richland.
She was born in Floydada, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.
She was a retired daycare worker.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 31, 2017 11:45 AM
