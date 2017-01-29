Death Notices

January 29, 2017 3:07 PM

Mary Mitzlaff

Mary Mitzlaff, 95, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in St. Paul, Ore. and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

She was a retired nurse who worked for Dr. Corrado.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos