Mary Mitzlaff, 95, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.
She was born in St. Paul, Ore. and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.
She was a retired nurse who worked for Dr. Corrado.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 29, 2017 3:07 PM
