Death Notices

January 28, 2017 3:30 PM

Carlyle E. ‘Bud’ Clark

Carlyle E. “Bud” Clark, 80, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Richland.

He was born in Holly, Colo., and lived in Richland for 40 years. He was a retired police officer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos