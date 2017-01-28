Carlyle E. “Bud” Clark, 80, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Richland.
He was born in Holly, Colo., and lived in Richland for 40 years. He was a retired police officer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.
January 28, 2017 3:30 PM
