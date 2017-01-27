Death Notices

January 27, 2017 3:53 PM

John Saenz

John Saenz, 66, of Mabton, died Jan. 25 in Mabton.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He worked in maintenance for the Mabton School District.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

