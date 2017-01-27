John Saenz, 66, of Mabton, died Jan. 25 in Mabton.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He worked in maintenance for the Mabton School District.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
January 27, 2017 3:53 PM
