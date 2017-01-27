Fernando Martinez Ramirez, 19, of Othello, died in a car wreck Jan. 23 in Mesa.
He was born in Hanford, Calif., and lived in Othello for nine years.
He was a laborer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
January 27, 2017 3:52 PM
