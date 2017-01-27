Lenore E. Klees

Lenore Elaine Klees, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 27, 2017 3:52 PM
Lenore Elaine Klees, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments