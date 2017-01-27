Death Notices

January 27, 2017 3:52 PM

Lenore E. Klees

Lenore Elaine Klees, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Walla Walla, and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

