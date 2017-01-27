Death Notices

January 27, 2017 3:52 PM

Paul M. Bodmer

Paul M. Bodmer, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 25 in Richland.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.

He retired from project control at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

