Paul M. Bodmer, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 25 in Richland.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.
He retired from project control at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 27, 2017 3:52 PM
Paul M. Bodmer, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 25 in Richland.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years.
He retired from project control at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments