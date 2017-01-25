Steven C. Dreher

Steven Carl Dreher, 64, died Jan. 21 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Prosser resident.
He was a weld fabricator in construction.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
January 25, 2017 3:17 PM
