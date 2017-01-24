Michael P. Woodall

Michael Paul Woodall, 28, of Benton City, died in a vehicle accident Jan. 22 in West Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
Mueller’ Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 24, 2017 5:12 PM
Michael Paul Woodall, 28, of Benton City, died in a vehicle accident Jan. 22 in West Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
Mueller’ Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments