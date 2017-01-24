Jerry C. Montgomery

Jerry Cleveland Montgomery, 76, of Richland, died Jan. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Pekin, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.
He was a retired biologist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
