Eva M. Oliver

Eva Mae Oliver, 92, of Yakima, died Jan. 21 in Yakima.
She was born in St. Charles, Mich., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired telecommunications supervisor.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
January 23, 2017 4:46 PM
