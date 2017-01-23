Death Notices

January 23, 2017 4:46 PM

Eva M. Oliver

Eva Mae Oliver, 92, of Yakima, died Jan. 21 in Yakima.

She was born in St. Charles, Mich., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired telecommunications supervisor.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

