Billy G. Neill

Billy Gene Neill, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 18 in Richland.
He was born in Bossier City, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.
He was a retired pipefitter at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 19, 2017 4:35 PM
