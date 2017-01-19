Death Notices

January 19, 2017 4:35 PM

Billy G. Neill

Billy Gene Neill, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Bossier City, La., and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.

He was a retired pipefitter at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

