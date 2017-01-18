Death Notices

January 18, 2017 4:45 PM

Augustina Perez

Augustina Perez, 96, of Pasco, died Jan. 17 in Pasco.

She was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for nine years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

