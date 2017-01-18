Death Notices

Cheryl D. McCollum

Cheryl D. McCollum, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Fresno, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.

She was a retired federal auditor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

