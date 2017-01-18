Death Notices

January 18, 2017 4:44 PM

Danier M. Gant

Danier M. Gant, 83, died Jan. 17 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Kildare, Texas, and was a longtime Pasco resident.

She was a retired food processor for Lamb Weston in Pasco.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

