Danier M. Gant, 83, died Jan. 17 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Kildare, Texas, and was a longtime Pasco resident.
She was a retired food processor for Lamb Weston in Pasco.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
January 18, 2017 4:44 PM
