January 16, 2017 4:24 PM

Jerame Joe Dooly

Jerame Joe Dooly, 53, of Pasco, died Jan. 15 at his home.

He was born in Santa Clara, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He worked for animal shelters.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

