Jerame Joe Dooly, 53, of Pasco, died Jan. 15 at his home.
He was born in Santa Clara, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.
He worked for animal shelters.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 16, 2017 4:24 PM
