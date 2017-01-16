Death Notices

January 16, 2017 4:24 PM

June Martin Cashen

June Martin Cashen, 82, of Richland, died Jan. 16 at Fieldstone Memory Care.

She was born in London, England, and lived in the Tri-City area for the last decade.

She was a retired paralegal.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

