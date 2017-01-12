Death Notices

Kenneth L. Peterson

Kenneth Lynn Peterson, 83, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 in Pasco.

He was born in Grace, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.

He was a retired purchasing agent.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

