Kenneth L. Peterson

Kenneth Lynn Peterson, 83, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 in Pasco.
He was born in Grace, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 13 years.
He was a retired purchasing agent.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
January 12, 2017 5:46 PM
