Death Notices

January 10, 2017 4:42 PM

Norman R. Blundon

Norman Ralph Blundon, 84, of Spokane, died Jan. 8 in Spokane.

He was born in Waldo, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.

He was a retired Pasco police officer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos