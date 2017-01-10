Norman R. Blundon

Norman Ralph Blundon, 84, of Spokane, died Jan. 8 in Spokane.
He was born in Waldo, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 19 years.
He was a retired Pasco police officer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 10, 2017 4:42 PM
