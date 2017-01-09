Death Notices

January 9, 2017 4:32 PM

David H. Hodgin

David H. Hodgin, 56, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in Pasco for five years.

He was a teacher.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.



