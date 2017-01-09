David H. Hodgin, 56, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in Pasco for five years.
He was a teacher.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 9, 2017 4:32 PM
David H. Hodgin, 56, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Washington, D.C., and lived in Pasco for five years.
He was a teacher.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments