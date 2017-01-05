Richard A. West

Richard Alan West, 62, of Richland, died Jan. 3 in Richland.
He was born in San Francisco and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.
He was a retired concrete mixer driver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
