January 5, 2017 4:44 PM

Richard A. West

Richard Alan West, 62, of Richland, died Jan. 3 in Richland.

He was born in San Francisco and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.

He was a retired concrete mixer driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

