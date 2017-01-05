Elizabeth M. Lang

Elizabeth Mae Lang, 101, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Richland.
She was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
