Death Notices

January 5, 2017 4:44 PM

Elizabeth M. Lang

Elizabeth Mae Lang, 101, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Richland.

She was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in the Tri-City area for 75 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos