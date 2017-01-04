Bennie G. Ripley

Bennie Gerald Ripley, 80, died Jan. 3 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Joseph, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 49 years.
He was a retired service engineer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
January 4, 2017 4:01 PM
