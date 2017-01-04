Death Notices

January 4, 2017 4:01 PM

Bennie G. Ripley

Bennie Gerald Ripley, 80, died Jan. 3 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Joseph, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 49 years.

He was a retired service engineer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Demolition underway at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos