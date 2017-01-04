Death Notices

January 4, 2017 4:01 PM

Ivar L. Christensen

Ivar L. Christensen, 67, of Hermiston, died Jan. 1 in Hermiston.

He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in Royal City before moving to Hermiston 25 years ago.

He was a farmer.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Demolition underway at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos