Ivar L. Christensen, 67, of Hermiston, died Jan. 1 in Hermiston.
He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in Royal City before moving to Hermiston 25 years ago.
He was a farmer.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of arrangements.
January 4, 2017 4:01 PM
