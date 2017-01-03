Harold N. Thompson, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Chicago and lived in the Tri-City area since 1968.
He was a retired real estate developer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 3, 2017 5:42 PM
