January 3, 2017 5:42 PM

Harold N. Thompson

Harold N. Thompson, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chicago and lived in the Tri-City area since 1968.

He was a retired real estate developer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

