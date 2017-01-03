William A. McCullough III

William Albert McCullough III, 88, of Richland, died Dec. 31 in Richland.
He was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.
He was a retired planning engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 3, 2017 5:42 PM
William Albert McCullough III, 88, of Richland, died Dec. 31 in Richland.
He was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.
He was a retired planning engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments