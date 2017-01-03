Death Notices

January 3, 2017 5:42 PM

Peggy A. Dale

Peggy A. Dale, 76, of Kennewick, died Dec. 31 in Richland.

She was born in Dallas, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 57 years.

She was a retired clerk for the U.S. Government (DOE).

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

