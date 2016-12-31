Death Notices

December 31, 2016 4:44 PM

Jessica L. Nash

Tri-City Herald

Jessica Lee Nash, 24, of Yakima, died Dec. 29 in Yakima.

She was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Yakima Valley for most of her life.

She was a waitress at Applebee’s in Yakima.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos