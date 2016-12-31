Death Notices

December 31, 2016 1:34 PM

Bertie M. Nechanicky

Tri-City Herald

Bertie Maye Nechanicky, 73, of Prosser, died Dec. 30 at home.

She was born in Prosser and lived there her whole life.

She was a retired beautician and owner/operator of Shear Delight.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

