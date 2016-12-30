Death Notices

December 30, 2016 5:09 PM

Richard Perkins

Richard Perkins, 90, of Richland, died Dec. 29 in Richland.

He was born in Smithfield, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.

He was a retired chief nuclear scientist at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fight breaks out between shopper and store manager in Florida shopping mall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos