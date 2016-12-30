Richard Perkins, 90, of Richland, died Dec. 29 in Richland.
He was born in Smithfield, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.
He was a retired chief nuclear scientist at Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 30, 2016 5:09 PM
Richard Perkins, 90, of Richland, died Dec. 29 in Richland.
He was born in Smithfield, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1952.
He was a retired chief nuclear scientist at Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments