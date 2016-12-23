Jack L. Starkel, 80, died Dec. 22 at his Kennewick home.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
He was a retired sign installer for Windermere.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.
December 23, 2016
