Death Notices

December 23, 2016 4:12 PM

Jack L. Starkel

Jack L. Starkel, 80, died Dec. 22 at his Kennewick home.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a retired sign installer for Windermere.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of the arrangements.

