Albert ‘Jim’ Low

Albert James “Jim” Low, 98, of Richland, died Dec. 22 in Richland.
He was born in Roslyn and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1950.
He was a retired chemical engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.
December 23, 2016 4:12 PM
