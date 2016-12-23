Albert ‘Jim’ Low

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:10 A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds