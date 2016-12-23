Death Notices

December 23, 2016 4:12 PM

Albert ‘Jim’ Low

Albert James “Jim” Low, 98, of Richland, died Dec. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Roslyn and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1950.

He was a retired chemical engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.

Death Notices

