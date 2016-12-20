Greta Weenink, 91, of Richland, died Dec. 19 in Richland.
She was born in Roosendaal, Netherlands, and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 60 years.
She was a retired floral designer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 20, 2016 4:07 PM
