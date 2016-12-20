Death Notices

December 20, 2016 4:07 PM

Greta Weenink

Tri-City Herald

Greta Weenink, 91, of Richland, died Dec. 19 in Richland.

She was born in Roosendaal, Netherlands, and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 60 years.

She was a retired floral designer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos