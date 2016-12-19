Phyllis P. Miller

Phyllis Pauline Miller, 94, of Richland, died Dec. 17 in Richland.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1967.
She was a retired form contoller at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 19, 2016 5:05 PM
Phyllis Pauline Miller, 94, of Richland, died Dec. 17 in Richland.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1967.
She was a retired form contoller at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments