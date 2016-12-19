Death Notices

December 19, 2016 5:05 PM

Phyllis P. Miller

Phyllis Pauline Miller, 94, of Richland, died Dec. 17 in Richland.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1967.

She was a retired form contoller at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

