Angelita S. Abella

Angelita Santos Abella, 63, of Richland, died Dec. 16 in Richland.

She was born in Manila, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was a health physic tech.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls is in charge of arrangements.

