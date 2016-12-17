Angelita S. Abella

Angelita Santos Abella, 63, of Richland, died Dec. 16 in Richland.
She was born in Manila, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.
She was a health physic tech.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls is in charge of arrangements.
December 17, 2016 5:37 PM
