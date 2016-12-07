Death Notices

December 7, 2016 5:19 PM

Daniel E. Sparks

Daniel Eugene Sparks, 65, of Richland, died Dec. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Corinth, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1980.

He was a retired appliance serviceman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

