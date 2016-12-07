Juan Ortiz Garcia, 83, of Pasco, died Dec. 5 in Richland.
He was born in Palapa Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.
He was a retired laborer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
