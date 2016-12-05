Death Notices

Irvin “Terry” Telligman

Irvin “Terry” Telligman, 83, of Pasco, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

He was born in Freelandville, Ind., and lived in Pasco for 11 years.

He worked in pharmaceutical sales.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

