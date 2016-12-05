Rich W. Gana

Rich Wayne Gana, 65, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired carman for the Burlington Northern Railroad.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 5, 2016 4:06 PM
Rich Wayne Gana, 65, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired carman for the Burlington Northern Railroad.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments