Rich W. Gana

Rich Wayne Gana, 65, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired carman for the Burlington Northern Railroad.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

