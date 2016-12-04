Ronald J. Kimball, 75, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Los Angeles and lived in Richland for 34 years.
He was retired as an internal auditor in the nuclear industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 4, 2016 5:10 PM
