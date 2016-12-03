Death Notices

December 3, 2016 4:00 PM

Deborah D. Gilbert

Deborah D. Gilbert, 59, of Pasco, died Dec. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

She was a retired dental hygienist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

