Frances O. Heaton

Frances Opal Heaton, 97, of Lacey, died Nov. 29 in Lacey.
She was born in Lewistown, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 31 years.
She was a retired classified file clerk at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 2, 2016 4:01 PM
