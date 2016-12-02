Death Notices

December 2, 2016 4:01 PM

Frances O. Heaton

Frances Opal Heaton, 97, of Lacey, died Nov. 29 in Lacey.

She was born in Lewistown, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 31 years.

She was a retired classified file clerk at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Comments

Videos

Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos