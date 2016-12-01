Jack R. Nealy Jr., 69, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 30 in Richland.
He was born in Bremerton and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired agriculture manager.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
