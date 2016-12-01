Death Notices

Jack R. Nealy Jr.

Jack R. Nealy Jr., 69, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Bremerton and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired agriculture manager.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

