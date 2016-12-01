Harold “Dean” Hayes, 72, of Pasco, died Nov. 30 in Pasco.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a retired carpenter for Union Local #1849.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
