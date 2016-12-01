Death Notices

December 1, 2016 4:15 PM

Harold “Dean” Hayes

Harold “Dean” Hayes, 72, of Pasco, died Nov. 30 in Pasco.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a retired carpenter for Union Local #1849.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

