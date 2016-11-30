Susan (Wilkes) Newsom, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.
She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for three years.
She was a retired waitress.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
