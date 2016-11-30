Death Notices

November 30, 2016 5:20 PM

Susan (Wilkes) Newsom

Susan (Wilkes) Newsom, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a retired waitress.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

