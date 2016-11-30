Joycelene Beckler, 71, of Richland, died Nov. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
She was a retired postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
November 30, 2016 5:20 PM
