November 30, 2016 5:20 PM

Joycelene Beckler

Joycelene Beckler, 71, of Richland, died Nov. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

She was a retired postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

